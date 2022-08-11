BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Omni Bedford Springs Resort will be hosting a WWII weekend filled with educational and fun events for all ages.

The events take place from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14. The resort has partnered with the Furious Fourth WWII Living History Group to bring the 1940 era back to life.

During the weekend events, you can learn how the resort contributed to the war effort. There will be complimentary reenactor exhibits, demonstrations, and other activities that seek to enrich attendees about the pivotal time in American History.

For more information and a full agenda of events check out the Omni Bedford Springs Resort Upcoming Events Website.