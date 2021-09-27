Bedford resident scammed out of $5K in charity donation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An elderly woman was scammed out of thousands in Bedford County after state police say she thought the money was being donated to a charity.

The 76-year-old Bedford resident told troopers that on July 30, she was scammed out of $5,800 after she believed the money was being sent to a charity organization in California. State police are reportedly investigating the incident.

THE LATEST FROM WTAJ:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Bedford at (814) 623-6133.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss