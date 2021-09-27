Bedford resident scammed out of $5K in charity donation

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An elderly woman was scammed out of thousands in Bedford County after state police say she thought the money was being donated to a charity.

The 76-year-old Bedford resident told troopers that on July 30, she was scammed out of $5,800 after she believed the money was being sent to a charity organization in California. State police are reportedly investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Bedford at (814) 623-6133.