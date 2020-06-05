Bedford resident continue with planned gathering despite threats, weather

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thursday’s gathering in Bedford started at 5 p.m., but folks continued to flock to the town square throughout the demonstration.

Earlier in the day, there were concerning comments and threats made about the people attending.

Bedford Police released this statement:

“There are many questions, concerns and rumors regarding a planned gathering in Bedford (Thursday) at 5 p.m. (in) town square. Bedford Police and other agencies are aware of the gathering and truly believe the intent of those gathering is to simply raise awareness of the multiple issues facing our communities. One Facebook post went so far as to state that police suggested that ‘if you own a gun and are able, come to town.’ This comment is totally untrue and extremely reckless. We ask that everyone planning on attending to please remain peaceful and avoid confrontation with our fellow community members.” Bedford Police Department

The demonstration remained silent for the most part. Drivers would honk their horns as they passed by, and the crowd cheered and thanked them for the support.

There were also dozens of signs, saying things like “No More Hate,” “Be Kind,” and “Justice.”