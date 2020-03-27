Bedford PSP looking for person who chopped lamb’s head off

BREEZEWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police at Bedford are searching for a person who cut the head off of a Yearling Lamb.

Officials say the animal cruelty incident, which took place on a property on Fletcher Road in East Providence Township, happened overnight between March 12 and 13.

“The body was left at the scene and the head was removed from the lamb,” said Trooper Christopher Fox, public information officer for State Police Troop G, ” so they did take the head with them from the scene of the crime.”

If you know any information regarding the suspect or the incident, you are asked to call police at (814) 623-6133.