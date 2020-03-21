Bedford Police arrest, charge man for threatening to kill 11 people

1  of  3
LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Bedford have arrested and charged a man for threatening to kill 11 people late last month, according to a release.

Police say the incident happened just after 5:30 pm on Hite Hollow in Londonderry Township February 23. Police identified the man as 30-year-old Tyler Logsdon of Hyndman who threatened to kill multiple people.

Logsdon is facing 11 counts of terroristic threats, as well as DUI, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness charges.

