Bedford man victim of scam phone call, loses $1,000

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a scam phone call where a Bedford man was reportedly deceived into giving $1,000 worth of gift cards to an unknown individual.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 15 when an unknown male individual with an Indian English accent made a phone call to the victim allegedly using the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department phone number. The individual implied that he was a member of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department and reportedly advised the victim that he had a warrant for his arrest.

The individual relayed to the victim that if he did not pay his fines, he would be placed under arrest. The victim was then directed to purchase $1,000 worth of American Express gift cards and then forward the card numbers to the individual. After the victim reportedly provided the numbers, the individual requested more money to which the victim refused.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Bedford at (814) 623-6133.