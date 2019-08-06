Bedford man sells stolen firearms

BEDFORD COUNTY (WTAJ) — A Federal Grand Jury has indicted a Bedford County man on charges he sold firearms stolen from the national firearms and ammunition destruction branch.

According to the indictment, 38-year-old Richard Schreiber from Everett bought multiple stolen firearms, firearms components and ammunition from a man who worked at the facility.

He accused of selling them over the internet.

The indictment that ATF agents seized more than 100 firearms, including three machine-guns, as well as more than 100-thousand rounds of ammunition from Schreiber.

If convicted, he could receive a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison and a two million dollar fine.