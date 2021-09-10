Bedford man charged for alleged rape of child beginning in 1st grade

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a child since they were in first grade.

Caleb Schweikarth, 37, of Bedford is being charged after a juvenile came forward to their mother about him sexually abusing them for almost four years after it started in first grade. The mother then went to Pennsylvania State Police in Bedford with the information in late January.

When interviewed, the child said they weren’t sure how to feel, or what to do until interacting with various people online who had also shared their stories of being abused. They said they became angry about what happened and decided to tell their mother.

Through the course of the investigation, police arrested Schweikarth in late August. He’s now facing multiple felony charges of indecent assault of a person under 13, corruption of minors and other related charges. He was released on $80,000 unsecured bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 20.