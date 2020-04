BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police reponded to a call about an assault at a Bedford home after a man unlplugged another’s computer from the wall.

The incident occured on April 5, 2020 when a 45-year-old was punched in the back of the head multiple times. Police report the argument started when he unplugged the computer of a 22-year-old man in the home.

The 22-year-old was reportedly taken into custody and placed in Bedford County Jail to await arraignment.