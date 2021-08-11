Bedford issues voluntarily water conservation

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bedford residents have been asked to voluntarily conserve water as a result of low flows in the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River.

The low flows have been created from the ongoing lack of sustained precipitation in the River’s watershed that is located west of Bedford, according to the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Bedford.

Residents can conserve water in different ways, which are listed below:

Only wash the exterior of buildings and driveways in preparation for painting or sealing.

If washing vehicles by hand, wash only every other week, use a hose with an automatic shut-off, and attempt to keep pre-rinse and rinse time to around two minutes.

Only water grass, shrubs, and trees that have been planted this year and other out-of-doors plants (flowers & gardens) between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. by means of a bucket or hand-held hose with an automatic shut-off.

Investigate and repair any leaking plumbing fixtures.

Restaurants should only serve water if requested to do so by the customer.

The Municipal Authority will provide updates on the situation as conditions warrant.