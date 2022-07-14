BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Bedford County Humane Society is hosting a Pup Art festival that benefits the humane society.

On Sunday, July 17 starting at noon until 4 p.m. the festival will feature a variety of fun activities. The event will feature music by Sam Press. Over 20 different vendors featuring a pet photographer, painter, dog treat bar, hand-stamped pet tags, kissing booth, caricaturist, hand-dyed leashes, & so much more. Not to mention food and beverages that are provided with the purchase of a ticket.

Tickets are $30 for individuals and $50 for couples. They can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Bedford County Humane Society Website. Anyone aged 14 and under is free. All pets that are well behaved are encouraged to attend. Pets must also be on a leash during the event.

The Pup Art festival will take place at Woodhaven B&B and Event Venue located at 749 Mill Rd, Schellsburg, PA 15559. For questions, you can call (814) 977-9959.