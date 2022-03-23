BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Downtown Bedford will host the Bedford Wine & Spirits Walk on March 26 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Over 20 locations are participating and will be offering free samples and bottes for purchase. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online. You must be at least 21 years old to participate.

Participants will receive a tasting glass and a map during registration, which will go until 2:30 p.m. Event organizers recommend coming as close to 1 p.m. as possible to allow plenty of time to walk to all locations.

There will be an option to make purchases as you taste and pick up your purchases at Founder’s Crossing. All purchases must be picked up no later than 5:30 p.m.

There will be free parking at the parking garage located beside the Bedford County Courthouse.