Bedford home damaged, dog killed in fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are new details on residential fire that forced a Bedford County family out of their home.

The family tells us the fire started in the garage but spread to the second floor of the house.

Multiple crews responded to the scene along Newtown Road in Riddlesburg but the garage was fully engulfed when they arrived. The family’s dog did not survive however no other injuries were reported.

WTAJ has reached out to emergency responders and are awaiting further information.