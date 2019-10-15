Bedford Fire Department gets new building after 70 years

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local community is getting a new borough building and fire station.

The original Bedford Fire Department was built back in 1949, 70 years ago. Now the floors of the building have started cracking, forcing the department to move out within a few years.

“This’ll be more efficient and much better for us to do,” Tom Ling, a member of the fire department and the building project committee, said.

Ling explained they didn’t just think of what they need now. They’re thinking about the future.

“We even have an area in this that can someday be used for housing if we even had to. We’re not ready for that yet, but it could be used for that some day,” he said.

Ling said the way the community has reacted to the project shows him how much support and respect folks have for their first responders.

“The community has been awesome, especially Bedford Borough. Bedford Borough is supplying a lot of the funding for this project, and we’ve had, like I said, just extraordinary support from our community, and now we’re doing a special fund drive and already many businesses have helped us out in awesome ways,” he said.

If you’d like to be a part of the special fund drive for the joint building, you can send a check for any amount to the fire department. Just write “building fund” in the memo line. The department also plans to add something special in the building to remember everyone who helped them get there.

The building is expected to be operational in Spring 2020.