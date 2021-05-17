Youth Field Day to take place in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Sportsmen’s Club is hosting a youth field day June 5 for children between 9 and 15 years old.
The event is described as a “day of outdoor learning and fun” and is limited to 100 people. Participants will be able to try a wide variety of activities, including:
- Archery
- Shotgun and .22 rifle shooting
- Fishing
- Muzzleloader shooting
- Trapping
- Birdhouse construction
- Obstacle course
- Canoeing
- ATV safety
If you are interested, you can register for the event online. Anyone with questions about the event should call 814-623-8852.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.