Youth Field Day to take place in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Sportsmen’s Club is hosting a youth field day June 5 for children between 9 and 15 years old.

The event is described as a “day of outdoor learning and fun” and is limited to 100 people. Participants will be able to try a wide variety of activities, including:

  • Archery
  • Shotgun and .22 rifle shooting
  • Fishing
  • Muzzleloader shooting
  • Trapping
  • Birdhouse construction
  • Obstacle course
  • Canoeing
  • ATV safety

If you are interested, you can register for the event online. Anyone with questions about the event should call 814-623-8852.

