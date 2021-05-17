Youth Field Day to take place in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Sportsmen’s Club is hosting a youth field day June 5 for children between 9 and 15 years old.

The event is described as a “day of outdoor learning and fun” and is limited to 100 people. Participants will be able to try a wide variety of activities, including:

Archery

Shotgun and .22 rifle shooting

Fishing

Muzzleloader shooting

Trapping

Birdhouse construction

Obstacle course

Canoeing

ATV safety

If you are interested, you can register for the event online. Anyone with questions about the event should call 814-623-8852.