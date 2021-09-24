Bedford Family Health Center offers vaccine, booster clinic

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford Family Health Center will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The health center located along Railroad Street in Bedford will be offering by appointment only Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations and booster shots during the clinic. Children 12 years of age and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine while those 18 years of age and older are eligible for both.

Those who schedule an appointment can select which vaccine they wish to receive. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The health center also offers COVID-19 testing which is conducted on certain days and hours. Those looking to schedule an appointment can call (814) 842-3206 ext. 148.