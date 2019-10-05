Bedford Fall Foilage Festival Expected to Draw Large Crowds

The Bedford Fall Foilage Festival is celebrating its 55th year. Our Morgan Koziar was live in downtown Bedford this morning learning about what folks can expect for this weekend, and the amount of work that goes into putting together a festival that draws in such large crowds. The festival brings over 400 vendors with crafts, art, food, and music for everyone to enjoy. You can check out the Bedford Fall Foilage Festival the weekend of October 4th and the next weekend of October 12th starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. Festival staff encourages festival goers to park at the Old Bedford Village or the Bedford Fairgrounds (cost $7.00) and taking the shuttle into downtown Bedford to avoid jams.