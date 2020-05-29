Bedford Fairgrounds to host Drive-In movies this summer

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Saturday night Drive-In is set to take place at the Bedford Fair Grounds this summer.

From July 4th to Labor Day, the county’s Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the fairground to show a variety of films, from the classics to family-friendly movies.

The Chamber President says this could be a good way to promote something good in the middle of a pandemic.

“It is also something we can do for the community that is family friendly, and that gives people something to look forward to,” Kellie Goodman Shaffer, President/CEO of the Bedford County Chamber said.

CDC guidelines for Drive-In events will be followed throughout the pandemic.

Tickets will be $5 for anyone 10 years or older, while anyone under 10 gets in for free.