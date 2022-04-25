BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Bedford residents face a slew of charges after they allegedly went into a home, stole multiple items, and then attempted to sell cut-off catalytic converters for money.

Police pulled over a truck driven by Carl Morris, 57, over on April 14 in Snake Spring Township. The truck was not registered, insured or inspected. Morris and his passenger, Vicki Kruse, 45, both had suspended licenses, according to the charges filed.

Morris and Kruse said they were scrapping catalytic converters that they cut off from cars that belonged to Kruse’s brother. The brother, who was incarcerated at the Bedford County Jail, told police he did not give them permission to take the parts. Morris and Kruse said they planned to take them to the scrap yard for money.

Police had a search warrant for the property where the vehicles were located and saw the converters were missing from the vehicles. A neighbor told police they saw Morris and Kruse coming in and out of the home that day, taking multiple items with them.

Police searched the truck that Morris was driving and found the converters, along with a small bag containing meth and drug paraphernalia.

Both Morris and Kruse face charges of burglary, criminal trespass, receiving stolen property and drug-related offenses. They have preliminary hearings scheduled for May 4.