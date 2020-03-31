Bedford County’s first COVID-19 cases, state totals near 5,000

Video of school closure announcement, Monday, March 30, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms that there are 756 new cases of COVID-19 in the state of Pennsylvania as of Tuesday afternoon.

This includes the first two confirmed cases in Bedford County.

There are 4,843 cases, up from 4,087 on Monday afternoon.

The map numbers currently show 26 in Centre County, four in Clearfield County, two in Somerset and Cambria counties, one in Huntingdon and Cameron counties, and Blair County is showing four cases on Tuesday after it showed six on Monday.

Blair’s numbers went down to four after the Department of Health was able to confirm that those extra two patients did not live in Blair County, they were only tested in Blair County.

There are 37,645 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Less than 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 10% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 19% are aged 65 or older.

