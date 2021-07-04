Bedford County woman taken to hospital after crash near Md. border

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A vehicle crash has occurred in Bedford County at the intersection of Clear Ridge and Crooked Run Road on July 1.

According to police, there were two vehicles involved in the crash that took place at 5:27 a.m. One vehicle was attempting to take a left turn from Crooked Run Road onto Clear Ridge Road when the other vehicle came over a hill and hit the other vehicle.

EMS on the scene transported the female UPMC Western Maryland with suspected serious injury while the other person involved did not suffer serious injury.