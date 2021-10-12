Bedford County woman arrested for cocaine possession

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Saxton woman is behind bars after getting caught with cocaine in a stolen vehicle.

Heather Miller, 29, had about nine grams of cocaine in her possession when the stolen car she was a passenger in crashed in Greenfield Township on Oct. 11.

The driver and Miller allegedly tried to run away from police after crashing into a utility pole. Miller was caught and police found the cocaine in her purse, along with drug paraphernalia.

Police noted Miller was arrested three weeks prior for possession of drug paraphernalia and suspected fentanyl.

Miller has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 21.