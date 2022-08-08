BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The United Way of Bedford County is asking the community to come together to help children be ready for school this year.
The event takes place on Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Walmart in Everett on Bedford Square. The county wide effort is to collect items needed for students. United Way teams up with agencies, clubs, churches, and businesses to collect donations and act as collection sites.
Suggested Items for donation:
- 24 count crayons
- Erasers
- Black and blue pens
- Pencil boxes
- Pocket dividers
- Rulers
- Markers
- Construction paper
- 100 count wide rule notebook paper
- Notebooks
- Folders with 2 pockets and fasteners
- Scissors (for all ages)
- Glue sticks
- Glue
- Backpacks
- #2 pencils
- Colored pencils
- 3×5 ruled index cards
- 1” 3-ring binders
- 2” 3-ring binder (solid color with pockets)
- 5 subject wide rule spiral notebooks
- 3-hole zipper pencil pouch with clear front
- 70-page spiral notebooks, wide rule
- Black marble composition books
- Dividers
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter
All items that are collected are shared among Bedford County School Districts for distribution to students. For more information you can check out the United Way Stuff the Bus Program Website.