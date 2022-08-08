BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The United Way of Bedford County is asking the community to come together to help children be ready for school this year.

The event takes place on Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Walmart in Everett on Bedford Square. The county wide effort is to collect items needed for students. United Way teams up with agencies, clubs, churches, and businesses to collect donations and act as collection sites.

Suggested Items for donation:

24 count crayons

Erasers

Black and blue pens

Pencil boxes

Pocket dividers

Rulers

Markers

Construction paper

100 count wide rule notebook paper

Notebooks

Folders with 2 pockets and fasteners

Scissors (for all ages)

Glue sticks

Glue

Backpacks

#2 pencils

Colored pencils

3×5 ruled index cards

1” 3-ring binders

2” 3-ring binder (solid color with pockets)

5 subject wide rule spiral notebooks

3-hole zipper pencil pouch with clear front

70-page spiral notebooks, wide rule

Black marble composition books

Dividers

All items that are collected are shared among Bedford County School Districts for distribution to students. For more information you can check out the United Way Stuff the Bus Program Website.