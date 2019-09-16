Bedford County teen accused of killing stepfather

DEFIANCE, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is dead following a domestic dispute.

We’re told state police were sent to a home in Defiance around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officers said that’s when they found Scott Rogers, 50, injured and took him to UPMC Altoona where he later died from his injuries.

Rogers’ stepson, Brendon Thompson, 19, is now facing numerous charges in relation to the incident.

Officials say he’s charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Thompson is currently behind bars at the Bedford County Jail.