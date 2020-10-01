Bedford County holds simulated emergency test

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders in Bedford County will be in the woods this weekend, but they said residents shouldn’t be concerned.

Emergency crews in Bedford County are running a real-life emergency simulation this weekend in Shawnee Park.

This search and rescue scenario will have two volunteer hikers who are lost in the woods.

Dozens of volunteers and a search and rescue dog scent search team will work together to find the hikers and return them to safety.

The Bedford County EMA director, Dave Cubbison, said this will them work to improve in an emergency situation.

“We’re really looking at improving our notification skills, communication skills, are working together skills, and then, as a result, our future skills, to impact the people we serve,” Cubbison said.

As many disasters and emergencies happen in bad weather, first responders rely on amateur radio operators to communicate.

“What we really need to do is get to know the firefighters, fire chiefs, deputy chiefs, the state police officers, the search and rescue team, which we have now contacted three, they are gonna be working with one here in Bedford county, these are tremendous contacts for us,” Public Information Officer for the Bedford County Amateur Radio Society, Lloyd Roach, said.

Local Amateur Radio Emergency Coordinator, Steve Elliott, said once its over they will evaluate.

“Once it’s over will have a what we call a hot wars and will all get together and say what went right, what went wrong, what do we need to improve on, and I think it will be a great experience for everyone involved,” Elliott said.

They ask the public to stay clear and not interfere with the training scenario.