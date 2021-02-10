Bedford County Shop with a Cop to hold food drive Saturday

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A local non-profit is hoping to fill carts and hearts this valentines day weekend in Bedford County.

Bedford County “Shop with a Cop” will host a food drive for pantries sponsored by the Center for Community Action.

They are asking for non-perishable food items such as canned items, dried fruit, and powdered milk.

Bedford County Troopers, Michael Whelan, said the community is coming together to improve the lives of residents.

“With covid-19 a lot of families are hurt financially or lost jobs or been laid off, so we fear this is a great cause to get the county involved and honestly with that we involved Everett fire departments, the police department jumped right on board they thought it was a great idea,” Whelan said.

If you want to make a donation, the food drive will be at Everett Foodliner this Saturday, from 9 am to 1 pm.