COLERAIN TWP, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Troopers are looking for information after the Colerain Township Rec Center was broken into and vandalized.

The actor(s) broke into the building and used spray paint to paint on the walls, floors, and even appliances. They also broke various wooden doors.

The incident is reported to have happened between November 24 and December 10, 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Bedford at 814-623-6133.