Bedford County protecting residents from deed fraud

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Bedford County is taking additional steps in being proactive, by protecting residents of deed and document fraud.

It added a new online search tool that will make people aware of what’s being recorded.

You can sign up by going to Bedford County’s website.

Once you sign up, you can receive automatic email alerts when a document is recorded in your name.

Property owners can also use this search tool at any time to see their online public records.

“It’s going to again protect the citizens of Bedford County against people who are really trying to steal their property and ruin their name and anything we can do to prevent that from happening, we are going to be at the forefront of doing that,” Bedford County register of wills and recorder of deeds, Dwight Winck Jr.

If you do get a notification that your name has been used, it’s suggested that you get in contact with the office first, then call the state police and the district attorney.