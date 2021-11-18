Bedford County PennDOT center to reopen after Ida damages

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the PennDOT Driver License Center in Bedford will reopen.

Located at 137 Bedford Plaza Road, the center closed in September due to severe and extensive flood damage caused by Tropical Storm Ida. The center will reopen on Friday, November 19 and resume normal operating hours.

At the center, Driver Licensing hours will be Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Photo Licensing hours will be on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

For a full list of driver license centers, their services and operating hours. Visit PennDOT’s website.