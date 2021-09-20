Bedford County native shares her passion for reading with community

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One avid reader from Bedford County is hoping to bring the community together by sharing her love for reading.

She learned there is a huge community of people reading in her own town, so she made a little library with books for all ages.

And now taking it even farther, starting her very own book club at the restaurant Next Door in Bedford in hopes to form new friendships and share reactions from the books.

“Something that somebody else thought of when reading the book might not be what I thought of, so it’s fun to get other opinions or a book that I may have loved somebody else might not have and to hear why they did not like it is interesting as well,” The Traveling Book Club Creator Laura Duvall said.

Laura Duvall connects with people all around the world who share her same love for reading.

“From all over the country and all over the world, there are girls that follow me from the United Kingdom and all these different countries as well, so it’s pretty cool because we can all come together and read the same book even from far apart and talk about it,” Duvall said.

And it all started with her Instagram…

“I remember thinking 1,000 followers, I was like oh my word that’s crazy,” Duvall said.

While Laura is from the small town, Everett, she was shocked as the followers continued to pour in from all over.

“You don’t think that that many people would be interested in books and reading cause I always thought reading was kind of dead but it’s actually really popular and I have had a lot of people tell me that I inspired them to read too,” Duvall said.

One community member is looking forward to getting the club started.

“To me reading means learning, I’m always looking to learn new things and expand my vocabulary and knowledge and I think reading is a really fun way to do that,” The Traveling Book Club Member Montana Heinbach said.

And if reading isn’t for you, Laura encourages you to still give it a try!

“You have to find something that you like and read about what you like,” Duvall said.

The book club is planning to meet at the end of every month at Next Door in Bedford. The first meeting will be on September 28th at 7 pm.

