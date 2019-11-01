Bedford County man turns self in after allegedly shooting family

NAPIER TOWNSHIP, BEDFORD COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is in custody after allegedly shooting his wife and 12-year-old step daughter.

Benjaman Lee Figard of New Paris was at his home on Thursday afternoon when police say he shot his family. The 35-year-old then called 9-1-1 and told them what he had done.

Pennsylvania State Police in Bedford report that he was taken into custody without incident.

Figard has been charged with criminal homicide, murder, voluntary manslaughter, and tampering with evidence. He is still waiting to be arraigned.