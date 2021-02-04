Federal firearms case leads to sentencing of Bedford County man

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett man has been sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty last year to buying and selling firearms that were stolen from a federal facility.

Richard Adam Schreiber, 38, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for the various counts he pleaded to.

The original paperwork shows that ATF agents seized more than 100 firearms, including three machine-guns, as well as more than 100-thousand rounds of ammunition from Schreiber.

Schreiber had reportedly been buying the firearms from Christopher Lee Yates who was employed at Allied Security and worked for NFAD, a facility used by ATF and other law enforcement agencies.

Yates was sentenced in the Northern District of West Virginia in August 2019 to 14 years in prison.