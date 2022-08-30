BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Bedford County man is accused of making a girl watch pornography and then perform oral sex on him when she was eight, according to the charges filed.

In June, state police interviewed the girl who told them that, when her mom wasn’t home, she went downstairs where Frank Klages III, 68, was and that he then showed her a porn video of a woman giving oral sex. Police were told that Klages then told her to do it to him, according to the criminal complaint.

During the interview, the girl said that she knew how to perform the oral sex because Klages shown her the pornographic video, police said.

Klages then allegedly told the child to not tell her mom that he made her perform oral sex on him but when when she was in fourth grade she did. Her mom reportedly got upset and started throwing things in the house.

The girl reported that Klages had her do this to him more than once, but she couldn’t remember exactly how many times, according to the complaint.

Police said that when the child was asked if Klages ever had her do anything with her hands, she said that he did. She also said how he touched her breasts twice but he stopped each time she told him to.

Later in June, Klages was then interviewed by police and denied the all allegations from ever happening. When police asked Klages if he showed the porn video to the child he said he had no knowledge of anything like that happening. Klages also denied having a porn addiction when he was asked about it.

When police asked Klages why he would think that the girl would tell police about the oral sex, he said because she was coached. Klages stated that he thought the entire thing was staged by the mother and the daughter so they could go to the Philippines, according to the criminal complaint.

Then in an interview with the mother in July, police learned that the girl told her mother that something on TV remined her of performing oral sex on Klages. The mother said that when she tried to confront Klages about it, he didn’t want to talk so she threw a photo to get his attention. She also told police that Klages has been caught watching porn multiple times and that she has found condoms lying around the house, the criminal complaint reads.

Klages faces charges of Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, corruption of minors, indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Klages is lodged in Bedford County prison with bail set at $100,000 and awaits a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 7.