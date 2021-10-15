Bedford County man found guilty on rape, burglary charges

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man was sentenced in Blair County after being found guilty for two separate cases.

Dwight J. Imler, 27, was sentenced to 7 to 14 years in prison for rape and 1 to 2 years for burglary. The sentencings will run consecutively.

Imler was arrested in 2019 after police say he stole a handgun and pickup truck before tying a woman up with a rope and raping her at gunpoint in Blair County.

Assistant Blair County District Attorney, Derek Elensky, said the sentence was enhanced because Imler used a deadly weapon, and it was the maximum he could get under the guidelines. The victim, who now lives out of state, spoke at Imler’s sentencing, which was the result of a guilty plea.

The woman has had a hard time dealing with what happened to her, Elensky said, and she told Imler, “I hope you live the rest of your life looking in the mirror and seeing the monster you are.”

Imler was also sentenced, separately, for a 2018 burglary of Cove Creamery. For that crime, he received a consecutive sentence of 1 to 2 years.

Imler is currently serving a sentence after turning himself in for numerous burglaries and vehicle thefts in 2019.

In all, Imler will serve 8-16 years in prison after he completes the Bedford County sentences, which are between 3 months and 3 years.