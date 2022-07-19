BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man was arrested after police arrived at a burglary that ended up being the owner’s relative.

State police said they were called to an unoccupied residence on Hyndman Road in Londonderry Township around 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 18. The owner was waiting outside and told police that a man, later identified as 29-year-old Tyler Stair, broke in over the weekend.

Police noted that there were empty packs of cigarettes and beer cans on the front porch and a broken garage door with broken glass.

After entering the residence, they found Stair coming out of a bedroom. According to the complaint, Stair begin to resist officers briefly before being detained and handcuffed.

Stair reportedly told police that he broke in through the garage door Saturday, July 16, and was staying in the house since then. Police noted they found trash and plates in the room Stair came out of earlier.

The owner told police that they were related, but Stair was not allowed to be there and had no permission to be inside of the residence.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Stair was taken into custody and placed in Bedford County Prison on $150,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.