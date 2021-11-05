Bedford County man charged with attempted homicide after bar fight

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police responded to an altercation that occurred inside Rookeez Sports Bar and Grill in the Coaldale Borough just after midnight on Friday, Nov. 5.

Brian David Taylor, 49, was charged with an attempt of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon.

Taylor was inside of the restaurant where he engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim before exiting the building and continuing the argument in the parking lot, police said.

When in the parking lot, Taylor took out a knife and swung at the victim, hitting them in the neck, according to the charges filed. When police arrived at the scene, the victim was inside the bar applying pressure to a large cut on their neck.

The victim was then transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment, police said.

Taylor was taken into custody at the scene by members of the Pennsylvania State Police. He is housed in Bedford County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 7.

