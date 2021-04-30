Bedford County man charged in crash that injured pregnant woman and child

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who state police say caused a head-on collision that injured a pregnant woman and a small child now faces charges in Bedford County.

James Bush, 47, of Defiance, was driving west on Brumbaugh Road in South Woodbury Township the morning of March 22 when his 1992 Ford F-150 pickup truck crossed over into the other lane and hit a vehicle driven by a woman who was pregnant with twins and had her 2-year-old in the back seat, according to the charges.

A homeowner on the 3400 block of Brumbaugh road told state police Bush came to his door and asked to use the phone, saying he had fallen asleep while driving and crashed into his yard, at about 7:15 a.m. on March 22.

The homeowner, who identified the man who came to his door as bush after state police showed him Bush’s driver’s license photo, said he took his kids to the bus stop while he allowed Bush to use the phone. When he walked back to his house, he saw bush walking away at a fast pace, state police noted in the charges.

The driver of the other vehicle told state police she was pregnant with twins and she tried to swerve to avoid the pickup truck after it drove into her lane. She said Bush made no attempt to avoid the collision.

The woman and the 2-year-old child in the back seat were cut on their faces and bodies from broken glass in the wreck. Both were taken to UPMNC Altoona and admitted to the hospital with the driver reporting having a concussion, state police said.

State police checked the area for Bush after the crash but he wasn’t found. Bush’s driver’s license was DUI suspended, state police added.

Bush is charged with two felony counts of accidents involving death or personal injury and on felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle, along with misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person and driving on a suspended license. He also faces 14 traffic violations, including failing to stop and give information or render aid.

Bush was jailed Friday in lieu of $50,000 cash bail after his arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Brian Baker. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5 at Bedford County Central Court.

