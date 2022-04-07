BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Warminster man is behind bars and facing multiple charges after evading police in a high-speed chase in March.

Police documents say that John Thomas Greene, 32 has a slew of charges after evading police, having drugs in his vehicle and multiple traffic violations.

On March 24 around 6:45 p.m. police attempted to locate a black Jeep Patriot on Interstate 99 that committed a traffic violation. Around 7:20 p.m officers located and started the pursuit of Greene. He was recklessly driving and failed to stop at stop signs, according to police and at one point was traveling between 85 and 90 MPH and had pulled out in front of traffic on State Route 30.

Police intentionally hit Greene’s vehicle in an attempt to stop him as he was turning right onto State Route 915. Greene’s vehicle spun around and hit a bridge, but was still driveable. He took off again and struck a police vehicle while driving away. Shortly after, police hit Greene’s vehicle again causing it hit a guard rail and flip onto its roof.

Police were able to arrest Greene and said he seemed to be impaired. They found a glass methamphetamine pipe in his jacket, as well as bags of meth and other drugs in the vehicle. After further investigating the vehicle, police found 35 grams of meth, 56 grams of raw marijuana, 150 plastic baggies, a grinder, multiple used glass pipes, three cell phones, syringes, and $166 dollars.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Fraudulent inspection stickers were identified on the windshield and police determined that Greene’s license was not valid.

Greene is charged with five felonies including attempting to elude officers, drug possession, possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and multiple traffic violations. He is being held at Bedford County Prison on $400,000 bail.