Bedford County man arrested for gun, drug possession

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —A Breezewood man faces charges for illegal possession of drugs and firearms stemming from two different incidents.

Levi Jones, 30, was arraigned Thursday in two cases stemming from the April 13 search of a Breezewood motel room where an ounce of meth, a gram of fentanyl, a gram of heroin, stun gun and other paraphernalia were seized along with a 9 mm handgun.

Police noted Jones is a convicted felon and is not permitted to possess a firearm.

The second case is from the search of a property in East Providence Township on the same day, where three sawed-off shotguns, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and some marijuana were found in a shed along with Jones’ driver’s license and paperwork with his name on it.

Jones has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 30.