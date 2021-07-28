Bedford County man arrested after trying to ‘jump’ road in Mercedes

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police arrested a 24-year-old Imler man who allegedly tried to jump a road at a high rate of speed in his Mercedes.

According to the report, Hunter Biesinger, 24, of Imler, was traveling east on Sarah Furnace Road on July 11, just before 6 a.m. With a female passenger, Biesinger accelerated to a high rate of speed in an attempt to jump the Mercedes-Benz over Imler Valley Road.

The car became airborne and after landing and losing control, it left the roadway and struck a ditch and tree before overturning in a ditch along the side of the road.

Police report that Biesinger showed signs of impairment and after a field sobriety test, he was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

No injuries were reported by state troopers.