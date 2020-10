NEW PARIS, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New Paris man was arrested after reportedly threatening two victims with an ax and that he’d burn their house down.

State Police report that Matthew Maust, 23, was arrested on Oct. 9th for terroristic threats to the two victims. He was arraigned and bail was set at $25,000 straight.

According to the report, Maust was unable to post the bail and he was placed in Bedford County Jail.