BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New Paris man is facing charges after being accused of backing over a woman’s dog before putting his truck into drive and running over it again, according to state police.

Harold Ritchey, 58, is facing charges after police were called to a home on Dunnings Creek Road in West Saint Clair Township on Saturday, July 30, just before 4 p.m.

Harold Ritchey (Bedford County Prison)

After arriving, police found a woman crying and in distress. According to the complaint, she told police that she got into a bad argument with Ritchey and he pushed her in the back as she was getting out of his truck.

Ritchey then yelled that he was going to kill her dog, as the dog was standing behind his truck, according to her statement to police.

At that point, Ritchey put his truck in reverse and hit the gas, running over the dog, the woman told police. He then allegedly put the truck in drive and hit the gas again to run over the dog a second time before leaving the scene.

Police reported visible injuries to the dog’s hips and body with what looked like fresh markings in the grass from the tires of the truck.

While talking to the woman, troopers said Ritchey returned to the home. Ritchey claimed they got into an argument and he nudged the woman with his hand to get her out of his truck. When asked if he ran over the dog with his truck, Ritchey reportedly told police he didn’t think so but it could be possible.

Ritchey was arrested and placed in Bedford County Prison on $30,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10.