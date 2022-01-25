Bedford County man accused of hitting child with pellet gun

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man faces multiple charges after police say he hit a child with a pellet gun during target practice in December.

Leo Mason Ramsey, 36, of Saxton, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.

Ramsey was allegedly practicing in the trailer park where he lives and as he was taking the shot, the victim ran in front of him. The victim was hit in the temple area flown to the children’s hospital in Pittsburgh, according to the charges filed.

Police said there are several children that live and play in the area, making it unsuitable for target practice. Ramsey said he did not realize the victim was outside.

Ramsey has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 2.