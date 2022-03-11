BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Library is accepting design submissions for a new logo

This logo design contest is open to all Bedford County residents and forms must be dropped off at the library by March 26 at 2 p.m. The winner of the contest will have their logo featured as the logo of the Bedford County Library.

Judging and voting will take place between March 28 and April 8. More information and a copy of the form can be found on the library’s Facebook page.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

CONTEST RULES