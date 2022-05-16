BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Fairgrounds will be hosting a job fair where over 50 local employers and industries will seek out their next hires.

The job fair on Thursday, May 19 will be held in the 4-H Building of the fairgrounds at 729 West Pitt Street in Bedford from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first 30 minutes of the fair is being reserved for veterans.

“The local unemployment rate is at a low 3.9% so employers are eager to talk with anyone considering a career change,” PA CareerLink Site Administrator Gwen Fisher said. “We urge everyone to bring copies of their resume and be prepared to interview on the spot.”

Here are all the employers who will be in attendance:

Aerotek Commercial Staffing

Allegheny Lutheran Social Ministries

Alternative Community Resource Program

American Hardwood Industries (Blue Triangle)

AppleGreen (North/South Midway)

Bayada Home Health Care

BC Stone, Inc.

Bedford County Area Agency on aging

Bedford County Correctional Facility

Bedford Reinforced Plastics

CaptiveAire

CareSmart Solutions, Inc.

Center for Community Action

Colonial Courtyard

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Community Resources for Independence

Corle Building Systems

Creative Pultrusions, Inc.

Gateway Travel Plaza

Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies

Hardee’s/Days Inn

Home Instead Senior Care of Saxton

Interim Healthcare

JLG Industries

Kovlar Precision Manufacturing

Lampire Biological Laboratories, Inc.

L.B. Foster

Manpower

McDonalds

MEC (Mayville Engineering Company)

Mellott Company (former HB Mellott Estates, Inc.)

Mission Critical Solutions, LLC

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company

Omni Bedford Springs Resort

Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR)

PA Army National Guard

PA State Police

Pennknoll Village

Pomp’s Tire Service

Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI)

Reinforced Logistics

Rockland Manufacturing

Sheetz (Distribution and Retail)

Skills of Central PA

Spherion

The Learning Lamp

Thomas Chevrolet

TRAM Bar – The Organic Snack Company

UPMC Bedford Corp (Bedford Memorial)

Smith Transport/Smith Transport Warehouse

The event is being organized by PA CareerLink Bedford County, the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce and other community partners.