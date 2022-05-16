BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Fairgrounds will be hosting a job fair where over 50 local employers and industries will seek out their next hires.
The job fair on Thursday, May 19 will be held in the 4-H Building of the fairgrounds at 729 West Pitt Street in Bedford from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first 30 minutes of the fair is being reserved for veterans.
“The local unemployment rate is at a low 3.9% so employers are eager to talk with anyone considering a career change,” PA CareerLink Site Administrator Gwen Fisher said. “We urge everyone to bring copies of their resume and be prepared to interview on the spot.”
Here are all the employers who will be in attendance:
- Aerotek Commercial Staffing
- Allegheny Lutheran Social Ministries
- Alternative Community Resource Program
- American Hardwood Industries (Blue Triangle)
- AppleGreen (North/South Midway)
- Bayada Home Health Care
- BC Stone, Inc.
- Bedford County Area Agency on aging
- Bedford County Correctional Facility
- Bedford Reinforced Plastics
- CaptiveAire
- CareSmart Solutions, Inc.
- Center for Community Action
- Colonial Courtyard
- Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
- Community Resources for Independence
- Corle Building Systems
- Creative Pultrusions, Inc.
- Gateway Travel Plaza
- Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies
- Hardee’s/Days Inn
- Home Instead Senior Care of Saxton
- Interim Healthcare
- JLG Industries
- Kovlar Precision Manufacturing
- Lampire Biological Laboratories, Inc.
- L.B. Foster
- Manpower
- McDonalds
- MEC (Mayville Engineering Company)
- Mellott Company (former HB Mellott Estates, Inc.)
- Mission Critical Solutions, LLC
- New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company
- Omni Bedford Springs Resort
- Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR)
- PA Army National Guard
- PA State Police
- Pennknoll Village
- Pomp’s Tire Service
- Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI)
- Reinforced Logistics
- Rockland Manufacturing
- Sheetz (Distribution and Retail)
- Skills of Central PA
- Spherion
- The Learning Lamp
- Thomas Chevrolet
- TRAM Bar – The Organic Snack Company
- UPMC Bedford Corp (Bedford Memorial)
- Smith Transport/Smith Transport Warehouse
The event is being organized by PA CareerLink Bedford County, the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce and other community partners.