BCHS shelter dog throws overnight party after leaving kennel

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Bedford County Humane Society employee, Joyce Ross, could not believe her eyes on what she walked into Friday morning.

Long time shelter dog, Gilligan, found his way out of his kennel Thursday evening after it was left unlocked and spent the night playing with all the squeaker toys he could find. Ross was not at the shelter Thursday, so she was unsure what to think of Gilligan’s adventure.

“So I lock the door, and I came through, and I see Gilligan running around all excited playing, jumping around. I’m like Gill, how’d you get out?” Ross said.

From what Ross gathered, Gilligan had the time of his life playing with all the squeaking toys. Staff said that he placed all the non-squeaking toys out to the side. His mess made its way through many hallways of the shelter.

“He went through each toy one by one to pull out each squeaker,” Ross said. “And the ones that didn’t have a squeaker, he pulled out and left alone. He skipped all the ones that didn’t have squeakers. He only wanted the squeakers.”

Ross took Gilligan’s overnight fiesta to TikTok, where it so far racked over 2.3 million views. Since the video went viral, the shelter has received much more donations from citizens. Gilligan himself is also getting special treats as one person offered to buy him a toy every month for the rest of his life.

“When I went to look, I was so amazed. ” That Gilligan had gone viral,” Janet Gates, the Bedford County Humane Society manager, said. “I mean, he was everywhere. We had a lady call and said she would like to buy Gilligan a toy every month for the rest of his life.”

Gilligan is claimed as the unofficial mascot for the shelter. He usually sits beside the front desk, keeps an eye on other shelter dogs, and most importantly watches out for the employees. He’s been at the shelter since he was a puppy, so he’s been accustomed to the staff.

“This is all he’s ever known. What great way to show off our shelter and show people what fabulous dogs are waiting at the shelter,” Gates said. “Although, I don’t think we’re going to part with Gilligan.”

Even though it was a big mess with the toys, Gates said that Gilligan didn’t do any other damage. He only was into the squeaking toys. However, the staff said that Gilligan deserved every bit of his one night of fun.

Next time, the staff will make sure that Gilligan’s kennel is locked in place so this doesn’t happen again. But Ross said Gilligan was happy he had that one night of freedom and still full of energy.

“By his look, I saw he was excited and had a great night all night. He was proud, very proud,” Ross said.