Bedford County Humane Society in need of new volunteers

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Humane Society’s new adoption center opened at the end of last year, but now, they’re asking the community for more help, saying they’re short on volunteers.

Tracy Lowery started volunteering at the Bedford County Humane Society almost ten years ago. She says she loves to do it because of the animals.

“Because it fills my heart. Because it makes me happy and I enjoy being with the animals…There’s a lot of love here,” she said.

The Humane Society needs about 15 people to volunteer throughout the week. Some of their duties include feeding the dogs or cats, cleaning their sheets, and taking dogs out for some fresh air.

Haley Feaster, a board member for the humane society, said something as simple as petting a dog or cat, or taking them out on the property, can change their lives.

“The touch that you have on that animal, coming out to spend a few minutes or a few hours out on this huge property that we have walking them and socializing with them, that impact could mean that they’re getting adopted the next day, because you just gave them such a positive experience with a human,” she said.

As for why Lowery continues to come back and help at the adoption center, she said it’s about seeing the true personality of the pets and sending them off to their forever home.

“It’s fun to bring those personalities out and to find those personalities. It’s fun to just see the energy in them. It’s fun to see what they can give you because they all gave a lot to give and that’s not all the same thing so…unconditional love,” she said.

The Humane Society is also looking for a full-time kennel attendant, so if you’re interested in either that position or just volunteering, you can fill out an application at their adoption center.