Bedford County Humane Society celebrates National Dog Day

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Give your pup some extra love on August 26th, because it’s National Dog Day!

Throughout the pandemic, the Bedford County Humane Society said they have had an increase in canine adoptions, taking in pups in overcrowded shelters from all over the United States.

And while a dog is a lot of responsibility, Bedford County Humane Society Board of Directors Member Haley Feaster said they bring owners constant companionship.

“For most, I think a dog could be the reason that you get up in the morning, if you are having a rough day or a rough time they encourage you to get up and enjoy life and get outside and I think that they bring a healthy and peaceful lifestyle,” Feaster said.

The Bedford County Humane Society has about 40 dogs all up for adoption waiting for their forever homes, if interested you can fill out an application on their website.

If you want to help support the shelter, they have a dog walk fundraiser called Furry Funday coming up on September 12th at 1 PM.

The shelter is located at 182 Bohn Road, Bedford, PA 15522.

