Bedford County Historical Society hosts 250th Anniversary 5k/10k race this fall

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Historical Society will be hosting its 250th Anniversary 5k/10k race this fall.

In partnership with Howard Hanna Bardell Realty, the historical society will host the race on Saturday, October 2, at Shawnee State Park at 132 State Park Road, Schellsburg. Both races will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The race lengths will be a 10k run and a 5k walk/run. It takes place during the first weekend of Fall Foliage. The entry fee for the races are $35 for the 5k walk/run and $45 for the 10k run.

Race entry applications can be found at the Bedford County Historical Society and at the bedfordpahistory.com website. The first 100 signups for the race will receive a Swag Bag. For every race entry, you will receive a T-shirt and a finishing medal.

BEDFORD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY:

6441 Lincoln Highway

Bedford, Pa.

On top of all of that, the historical society will have rewards for the top overall finishers and top finisher for each age group.

You can find even more information on the 5k/10k race and Bedford’s Fall Foliage event online by clicking the link below.

Bedford County Historical Society 250th Annual Race

Bedford County Fall Foliage