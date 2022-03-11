BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A home in West St. Clair Township has been declared a total loss after a Friday morning house fire.

The two-story house on Mitzler Road was fully engulfed when crews arrived. One person was inside the home but made it out safely, according to officials at the scene. Officials added that they were first called out around 3:45 a.m. but the fire had a head start on them since they initially did not know that Mitzler Road existed.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time, but officials said the homeowner was the person who called 911 about the fire.